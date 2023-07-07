Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 618 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.10.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,349. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.83. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

