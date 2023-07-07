Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 758 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 0.7% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $336,416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,080,000 after purchasing an additional 334,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after buying an additional 260,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 873,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,183,000 after purchasing an additional 208,387 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $494.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,000. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $515.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $478.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The company had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

