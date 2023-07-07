Integra Gold (CVE:ICG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Integra Gold Corp (CVE:ICG – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as high as C$0.89. Integra Gold shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 55,725 shares changing hands.
Integra Gold Stock Up ∞
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.85.
Integra Gold Company Profile
Integra Gold Corp. is an advanced-stage exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company operates in the operating segment of the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is focused on its high-grade Lamaque South Gold Project (Lamaque South) located in Vald’Or, Quebec.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Integra Gold
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.