International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) vs. Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Financial Survey

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) and Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares International Game Technology and Golden Heaven Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Game Technology 5.17% 28.84% 5.33% Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Game Technology and Golden Heaven Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Game Technology $4.23 billion 1.47 $275.00 million $1.07 29.18 Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

International Game Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Heaven Group.

44.3% of International Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for International Game Technology and Golden Heaven Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Game Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00 Golden Heaven Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Game Technology presently has a consensus price target of $40.17, suggesting a potential upside of 28.53%. Given International Game Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than Golden Heaven Group.

Summary

International Game Technology beats Golden Heaven Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services. It also designs, develops, assembles, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software for the gaming market, as well as offers gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming. In addition, the company provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games. Further, it offers sports betting technology and management services to licensed sports betting operators. Additionally, the company provides digital gaming products and services, including blackjack, roulette, slot games, poker, bingo, and other casino card games; social casino content; and iGaming systems and digital platforms that offer remote game server solution. It processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfer services, as well as money transfers. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. International Game Technology PLC is a subsidiary of De Agostini S.p.A.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

