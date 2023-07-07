Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,283.40 ($54.36).

ITRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($55.84) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,017 ($63.68) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($49.50) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Intertek Group Price Performance

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,031 ($51.16) on Friday. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,485 ($44.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,571 ($58.01). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,241.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,203.40. The company has a market capitalization of £6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2,265.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

