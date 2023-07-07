Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $148.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

