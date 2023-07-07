Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.49. 6,980,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,022,512. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.