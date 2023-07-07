Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $2.71 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.3% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after buying an additional 246,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,423,841,000 after buying an additional 140,273 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $896,733,000 after buying an additional 90,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $294.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $111.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

