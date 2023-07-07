Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Sells 1,606 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 50,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 38,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 96,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,855,000. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.55. The stock had a trading volume of 598,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,352. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.90. The company has a market capitalization of $301.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.