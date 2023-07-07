Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 6.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 466,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 27,630 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 114,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 247,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 7.3% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 86,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.77. The stock had a trading volume of 782,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,245. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 155.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

