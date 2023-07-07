InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $1.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $13.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $119,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

Further Reading

