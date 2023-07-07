Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 162 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,352,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.4 %

ADBE stock opened at $483.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.44. The company has a market capitalization of $220.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

