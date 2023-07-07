Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 2,153 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Cogent Communications worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after acquiring an additional 149,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,811,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,039,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,405,000 after purchasing an additional 74,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,110 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 934,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.15 and a beta of 0.46. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,700.08%.

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $2,288,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,023,781 shares in the company, valued at $328,454,801.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 10,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $649,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $2,288,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,023,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,454,801.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,831 shares of company stock worth $4,936,907 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCOI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

