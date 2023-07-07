Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 70 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $367.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.03. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

