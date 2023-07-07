Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $258.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.13. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

