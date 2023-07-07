Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 24.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 63,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 813,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,500,000 after purchasing an additional 45,806 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $210,000. DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.89. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.58.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

