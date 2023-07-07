Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $44.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.19. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.