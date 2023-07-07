Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 235 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 212,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,179,000 after purchasing an additional 154,561 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.88.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $141.28 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.48 and a 200-day moving average of $147.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

