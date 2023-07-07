IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

IRIX stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.49.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. Equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

About IRIDEX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth $56,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth $55,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth $58,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

