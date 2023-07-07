IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Stock Performance
IRIX stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.49.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. Equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of IRIDEX
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IRIDEX
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.