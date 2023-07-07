iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Divergent Wealth Advisors

Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 185,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 126,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 889,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 469,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.15. 610,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,278. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.08. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2221 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

