iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,275,000 after buying an additional 7,374,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,327,000 after buying an additional 7,237,924 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $181,822,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,615,000 after buying an additional 1,680,250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

EFV traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,060 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

