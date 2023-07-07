iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $78.80 and last traded at $78.12. 19,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 43,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.88.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $429.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

