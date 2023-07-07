iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,435 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,478,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.99. 366,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,267. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

