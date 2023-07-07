Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.59

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.59 and traded as high as C$12.53. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$12.37, with a volume of 1,551,840 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on IVN shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight Capital set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The company has a market cap of C$15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.92.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.490077 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

