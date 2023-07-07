IX Acquisition (NASDAQ:IXAQU) Shares Down 0.4%

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.57. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

IX Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IX Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of IX Acquisition by 13.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of IX Acquisition by 3,836.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 70,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 68,788 shares during the last quarter.

About IX Acquisition

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media and telecommunications, and information and communication technology industries.

