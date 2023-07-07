John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.34

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.48 ($0.02). John Lewis of Hungerford shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 448,515 shares traded.

John Lewis of Hungerford Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £2.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.16.

Get John Lewis of Hungerford alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at John Lewis of Hungerford

In other news, insider Alan Charlton acquired 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($8,884.38). Corporate insiders own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

John Lewis of Hungerford Company Profile

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the Just Doors name for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Lewis of Hungerford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Lewis of Hungerford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.