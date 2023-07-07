JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI – Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90.40 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.15). 357,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 409,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.60 ($1.16).

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 94.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 20.67 and a quick ratio of 20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £383.72 million, a P/E ratio of -225.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Get JPMorgan European Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan European Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. JPMorgan European Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,025.64%.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.