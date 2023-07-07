Jubilee Metals Group (OTC:JUBPF) Shares Up 8.5%

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (OTC:JUBPF – Free Report) rose 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 19,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Jubilee Metals Group from GBX 20 ($0.25) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Jubilee Metals Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

About Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

