Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,250

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 3,250 ($41.25) to GBX 2,250 ($28.56) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KWS. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keywords Studios presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,745 ($34.84).

Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 1,751 ($22.22) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of GBX 1,728 ($21.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,056 ($38.79). The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,511.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,071.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,524.71.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Marion Sears purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,133 ($27.07) per share, for a total transaction of £21,330 ($27,071.96). In other news, insider Jon Hauck sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,230 ($28.30), for a total transaction of £31,130.80 ($39,511.11). Also, insider Marion Sears bought 1,000 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,133 ($27.07) per share, for a total transaction of £21,330 ($27,071.96). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,812 shares of company stock worth $7,379,640. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

