Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Shares Bought by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 123.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,418 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,669 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,149.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,191 shares in the company, valued at $801,056.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

KRP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.62. 52,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.13 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 47.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.71%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

