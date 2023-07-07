Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Increased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,951 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,578,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $716,198,000 after acquiring an additional 750,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,330,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $514,330,000 after acquiring an additional 215,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.92. 5,520,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,855,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.