Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Shares Down 2.5%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.03 and last traded at $63.26. 600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.87.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.49.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

