Komodo 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.29 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $35.02 million and $1.29 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00097711 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00047751 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00027237 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.