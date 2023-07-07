Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.
Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $930.93 million, a PE ratio of -1,217.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average is $66.35. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $96.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on KRUS. TheStreet raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.
About Kura Sushi USA
Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.
