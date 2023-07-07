Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $930.93 million, a PE ratio of -1,217.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average is $66.35. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $96.60.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KRUS. TheStreet raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

About Kura Sushi USA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 2,040.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.