Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Craig Hallum

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $88.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KRUS. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.93 million, a PE ratio of -1,217.68 and a beta of 1.92. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $96.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.35.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth about $26,080,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1,955.0% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 333,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 317,623 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,778 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 122,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 36.7% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 455,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,004,000 after purchasing an additional 122,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

