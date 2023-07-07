Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

Lee Enterprises stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The company has a market cap of $76.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.10. Lee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $23.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $170.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. Lee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 29.07% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

