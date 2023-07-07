Legacy Bridge LLC Increases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 33,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.63.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ROK opened at $324.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.58. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.90 and a twelve month high of $331.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.55%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

