Legacy Bridge LLC Purchases 705 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,905,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $197.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.54.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

