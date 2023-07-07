Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 20,825 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,825 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896,736 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,604.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,433,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,769 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

