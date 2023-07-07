Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Chegg worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,923,000 after buying an additional 179,401 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chegg by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,450,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 72,546 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,893,000 after purchasing an additional 87,048 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,311,000 after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,144,000 after purchasing an additional 62,699 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CHGG stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 565,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,604. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Chegg had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 500.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

Chegg Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.