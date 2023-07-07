Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Has $10.85 Million Stock Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. trimmed its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. VSE comprises 8.0% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of VSE worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of VSE by 789.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of VSE by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of VSE by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in VSE by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. 6,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,731. VSE Co. has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.31.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. VSE had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $255.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

VSEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

