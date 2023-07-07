Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the blue-jean maker on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Levi Strauss & Co. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Levi Strauss & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:LEVI traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 15,637,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $39,516.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,177 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 95,878 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,010 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,140 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,196 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 228,983 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 37,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

See Also

