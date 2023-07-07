Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LEVI. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LEVI opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $39,516.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.