Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $3.17 Million Holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 586.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440,041 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.26% of IonQ worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in IonQ by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IonQ by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 2,797.4% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 104,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 100,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on IonQ from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

In other IonQ news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,671,792.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 7,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $82,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 246,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,272.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $28,193.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,056,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,671,792.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,630 shares of company stock worth $2,482,748. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IONQ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.52. 5,257,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,653,785. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 1.95.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

