Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $9.92 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.73. 203,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.57 and a 200 day moving average of $250.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

