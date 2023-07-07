Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 238,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.8% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 146.7% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 98,600 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $329,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 355.8% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $1,582,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

KO stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.12. 4,219,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,527,567. The company has a market capitalization of $259.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

