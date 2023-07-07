Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report)’s share price rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 1,103,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,428,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LICY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

