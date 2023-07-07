LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LifeMD’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. LifeMD has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $4.85.

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter. LifeMD had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 7,255.81%.

In other news, CEO Justin Schreiber acquired 17,664 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $37,977.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,284 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,410.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez acquired 10,712 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,279.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justin Schreiber acquired 17,664 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,977.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,410.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 129,124 shares of company stock worth $314,166 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter worth $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in LifeMD by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 59,513 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

