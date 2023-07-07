Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW) Trading Down 2.9%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.34. 103,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 36,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Lilium Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lilium stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 560,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Featured Articles

