Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Shares Down 1.1%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 79.60 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.02). 259,605 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 220,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.90 ($1.03).
Litigation Capital Management Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £96.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,010.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.54, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 6.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 73.02.
About Litigation Capital Management
Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products include fully financed litigation, funding for international arbitration, law firm/portfolio funding, security for costs, judgement enforcing fund, and litigation finance for companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Litigation Capital Management
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
- Fortinet Positioned For Growth In AI-Based Cybersecurity Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Litigation Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litigation Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.