Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Shares Down 1.1%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 79.60 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.02). 259,605 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 220,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.90 ($1.03).

Litigation Capital Management Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £96.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,010.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.54, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 6.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 73.02.

About Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products include fully financed litigation, funding for international arbitration, law firm/portfolio funding, security for costs, judgement enforcing fund, and litigation finance for companies.

